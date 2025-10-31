Burnley predicted XI to face Arsenal as Scott Parker faced with system dilemma

The Clarets began the season with a back five, only to switch after the disappointing 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa prior to the most recent international break.

Since returning to a 4-3-3 formation, Parker’s side have claimed consecutive wins, albeit against Leeds United and bottom side Wolves.

But how will it fare against Arsenal, the current league leaders?

While the back five produced mixed results, it was hugely effective when Burnley came within a whisker of holding reigning champions Liverpool back in September, only to be beaten at the death by a Mo Salah penalty.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

