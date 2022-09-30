Burnley Predicted XI picture gallery for Championship clash with Cardiff City

The Bluebirds are in a period of transition at present following the dismissal of manager Steve Morrison, with the club’s former title-winning defender Mark Hudson taking interim charge.

The former skipper, who ended his playing career at Huddersfield Town, played alongside Burnley assistant boss Craig Bellamy during his two spells with his hometown team.

The pair guided Cardiff to the Premier League in 2013 after being crowned champions and they would both wave their goodbyes to the club the following season after finishing bottom of the table.

"We've had a long, hard look at them," Hudson said. "Bellers is coming back with Mr Kompany, who has made a change in playing style there.

"Bellers is always friendly with me! I’m sure there will be some nerves deep down in his gut. You’ve got two coaching staff who want to win a football match."

The hosts are currently 18th in the division, with the Clarets occupying fourth spot, with a total of six points separating the two sides heading into the fixture in the Welsh capital.

But Kompany is going into the game with his eyes wide open after the managerial change at the Cardiff City Stadium. He said: "Usually, it is difficult to align reality with ambitions. I have watched a lot of Cardiff's games and it seemed to be like they were doing some good things, but it goes like this sometimes.

"It's a new manager now, who gets a chance, and a young manager as well, who I am sure will have a good career. I have done my homework on the players and know which options they have.

"I am like every other manager - trying to get as much information as I can. There is only so much you can guess. I am not intending on starting a new 'spy gate' so I fully accept that we will go into the game with only pieces of information. We'll be ready to adapt."

1. Arijanet Muric (GK) Burnley's Arijanet Muric The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Burnley v Blackpool - Saturday 20th August 2022 - Turf Moor - Burnley Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2. Connor Roberts (RB) BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 22: Connor Roberts of Wales in action during the UEFA Nations League League A Group 4 match between Belgium and Wales at King Baudouin Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos Photo Sales

3. Jordan Beyer (CB) MAGDEBURG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 23: Jordan Beyer of Germany during the International Friendly between Germany U21 and France U21 at MDCC Arena on September 23, 2022 in Magdeburg, Germany. (Photo by Karina Hessland-Wissel/ Getty Images) Photo: Karina Hessland Photo Sales

4. Taylor Harwood-Bellis (CB) SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 27: Taylor Harwood-Bellis of England during the International Friendly between England U21 and Germany U21 at Bramall Lane on September 27, 2022 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales