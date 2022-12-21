Burnley predicted team vs Manchester United for Carabao Cup fourth round tie at Old Trafford
Burnley will take on Premier League opposition in a competitive fixture for the first time in seven months when they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.
The Clarets last faced a top flight team on May 22 when they were consigned to relegation to the Championship following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United at Turf Moor.
This will be the first time that they’ve taken on the Red Devils since February when Paul Pogba and Jay Rodriguez were on the scoresheet, but it will be the club’s first trip to the Theatre of Dreams in 12 months.
The hosts claimed the three points on that occasion as Aaron Lennon grabbed a consolation after Sean Dyche’s side trailed to goals from Scott McTominay, Ben Mee (own goal) and Cristiano Ronaldo.
The latest meeting will have a completely different complexion, however, as Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has rebuilt Burnley and guided them to the top of the second tier in the process.
United, meanwhile, are now coached by former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who has suffered just one defeat in 12 games in all competitions, which was inflicted at Villa Park last month.
Speaking ahead of the fourth round tie, Kompany had said: "It's still a North West derby and I think for us it gives us a chance to measure ourselves against some of the best and see how far we've come and how close we are. That in itself is more exciting for me than the fact that we're going to Old Trafford.”
Here’s how the visitors could line up as they bid for a place in the quarter final of the competition.