Burnley predicted team vs Luton Town as question marks hang over key players - gallery
Burnley face question marks over the fitness of some of their key players heading into their must-win clash against Luton Town tonight.
The Clarets know they must realistically claim three points if they’re to stand any chance of avoiding relegation when they take on a Hatters side that sit four points ahead of them in the table, albeit still in the bottom three.
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Charlie Taylor and Lyle Foster are all doubts for the game, but Vincent Kompany opted to keep his cards close to his chest when asked about their availability during yesterday’s press conference.
With that in mind, here’s how we predict the Clarets might line up:
1 / 3