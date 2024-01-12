News you can trust since 1877
Burnley predicted team vs Luton Town as question marks hang over key players - gallery

Burnley face question marks over the fitness of some of their key players heading into their must-win clash against Luton Town tonight.
Matt Scrafton
Published 12th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT

The Clarets know they must realistically claim three points if they’re to stand any chance of avoiding relegation when they take on a Hatters side that sit four points ahead of them in the table, albeit still in the bottom three.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Charlie Taylor and Lyle Foster are all doubts for the game, but Vincent Kompany opted to keep his cards close to his chest when asked about their availability during yesterday’s press conference.

With that in mind, here’s how we predict the Clarets might line up:

The England Under-21 international will be hoping to be celebrating like this come full time.

1. GK - James Trafford

The England Under-21 international will be hoping to be celebrating like this come full time. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Will need to be more switched-on defensively as he was against Spurs, but generally speaking he's performed well in recent weeks.

2. RB - Vitinho

Will need to be more switched-on defensively as he was against Spurs, but generally speaking he's performed well in recent weeks. Photo: Alex Pantling

The Irishman continued his fine run of displays with another impressive outing against Spurs in the FA Cup.

3. CB - Dara O'Shea

The Irishman continued his fine run of displays with another impressive outing against Spurs in the FA Cup. Photo: Lewis Storey

After Beyer picked up a knock against Villa, Kompany said he hoped to have the defender back for the Luton game. Let's hope that proves to be the case.

4. CB - Jordan Beyer

After Beyer picked up a knock against Villa, Kompany said he hoped to have the defender back for the Luton game. Let's hope that proves to be the case. Photo: Lewis Storey

