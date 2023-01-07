Burnley predicted team vs Bournemouth in FA Cup with summer signing Scott Twine in contention for full debut
The Emirates FA Cup is a special competition for Burnley defender Connor Roberts.
The 27-year-old made his senior debut for former club Swansea City in a third round tie five years ago.
He started in a goal-less draw against Wolves at Molineux, which saw both sides finish the game with 10 men.
The Swans would go on to win three replays — with Notts County and Sheffield Wednesday also beaten — before losing out to Spurs in the quarter-final.
The Welshman enjoyed the cup run that season and he's hoping he can create more special memories this season with the Clarets.
Roberts said: "We always want to win every game, our aim is getting through to the next round and then hopefully get another top side to test ourselves against.
"I've been lucky enough to play in some top FA Cup games and it's the competition that I really got my first chance in for Swansea too.
"I made my debut for Swansea in the FA Cup as well, so it's quite a special competition for me. I've kicked on from there since, but I'm looking forward to it and maybe it gives some of the other lads an opportunity who maybe haven't played as much this year.
"It'll be a tough test, but a different one from when we played United. Hopefully we can carry our confidence and momentum from the last few games into this one."
So how will the visitors line up against AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium?