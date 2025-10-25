Burnley predicted team to face Wolves as summer signing backed to reclaim spot

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley head to Molineux on Sunday looking to pick up their first points on the road of the season.

Scott Parker’s side moved out of the bottom three last weekend with a hard-earned 2-0 victory against Leeds United.

It meant that all seven points that Burnley have accrued so far this term have all come on home turf.

The Burnley Express has launched a new WhatsApp channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our Burnley Express WhatsApp channel.

That could all change today though when the Clarets face a Wolves side that prop up the division with just two points to their name, having yet to claim their first win.

Last time out, Parker took the decision to change to a back four, having begun the season with a back five. The change paid off as the Clarets picked up their second victory of the campaign.

Here’s how we expect Burnley to line up:

Your next Burnley FC read: 'Not going to hide from it': Kyle Walker makes candid admission about Burnley's big win over Leeds United

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to his Burnley career, keeping a second clean sheet of the season against Leeds last week. Makes big saves at key moments (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

1. GK - Martin Dubravka

The 36-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to his Burnley career, keeping a second clean sheet of the season against Leeds last week. Makes big saves at key moments (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
The 35-year-old will be key to Burnley's chances once again, having been heavily involved in both goals against Leeds last weekend (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

2. RB - Kyle Walker

The 35-year-old will be key to Burnley's chances once again, having been heavily involved in both goals against Leeds last weekend (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
After a shaky debut, Tuanzebe was excellent against Leeds last week as the Clarets kept a clean sheet. Hjalmar Ekdal faces a fight to reclaim his place (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

3. CB - Axel Tuanzebe

After a shaky debut, Tuanzebe was excellent against Leeds last week as the Clarets kept a clean sheet. Hjalmar Ekdal faces a fight to reclaim his place (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
After a mixed start to the campaign, the return to a back four seemed to suit Esteve against Leeds last week, where he was back to his normal self (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

After a mixed start to the campaign, the return to a back four seemed to suit Esteve against Leeds last week, where he was back to his normal self (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images) Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyMolineuxWolvesLeeds UnitedScott ParkerKyle Walker
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice