Burnley predicted team to face Wolves as summer signing backed to reclaim spot

It meant that all seven points that Burnley have accrued so far this term have all come on home turf.

That could all change today though when the Clarets face a Wolves side that prop up the division with just two points to their name, having yet to claim their first win.

Last time out, Parker took the decision to change to a back four, having begun the season with a back five. The change paid off as the Clarets picked up their second victory of the campaign.

Here’s how we expect Burnley to line up:

GK - Martin Dubravka The 36-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to his Burnley career, keeping a second clean sheet of the season against Leeds last week. Makes big saves at key moments

RB - Kyle Walker The 35-year-old will be key to Burnley's chances once again, having been heavily involved in both goals against Leeds last weekend

CB - Axel Tuanzebe After a shaky debut, Tuanzebe was excellent against Leeds last week as the Clarets kept a clean sheet. Hjalmar Ekdal faces a fight to reclaim his place