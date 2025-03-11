Burnley predicted team to face West Brom as resurgent striker backed to keep his spot - gallery

Scott Parker will have to deliberate whether to freshen things up once again when Burnley continue their busy schedule with a game against West Brom tonight.

The Clarets boss opted to rotate slightly at the weekend, making two changes to face relegation-threatened Luton Town.

The changes paid off, as Josh Laurent and Lyle Foster both performed well in the 4-0 win – Laurent setting up Ashley Barnes’ late goal and Foster getting on the scoresheet for the first time in the league since August.

Three days on from Saturday’s game, will Parker look to make changes again with a long trip to Swansea City on the horizon? Or will he keep faith with the XI that produced a dominant win?

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

It's now seven consecutive clean sheets at Turf Moor for Trafford. Will he make it eight tonight? Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. GK - James Trafford

It's now seven consecutive clean sheets at Turf Moor for Trafford. Will he make it eight tonight? Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Welshman was in top form on Saturday fresh from signing his new contract, producing the cross that led to Burnley's opener. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman was in top form on Saturday fresh from signing his new contract, producing the cross that led to Burnley's opener. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The defender continued his remarkable season's form with another top display against Luton on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The defender continued his remarkable season's form with another top display against Luton on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Frenchman couldn't make it two goals in two games, but defensively he gave absolutely nothing away against Luton on Saturday.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman couldn't make it two goals in two games, but defensively he gave absolutely nothing away against Luton on Saturday. Photo: Alex Livesey

