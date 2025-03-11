The Clarets boss opted to rotate slightly at the weekend, making two changes to face relegation-threatened Luton Town.

The changes paid off, as Josh Laurent and Lyle Foster both performed well in the 4-0 win – Laurent setting up Ashley Barnes’ late goal and Foster getting on the scoresheet for the first time in the league since August.

Three days on from Saturday’s game, will Parker look to make changes again with a long trip to Swansea City on the horizon? Or will he keep faith with the XI that produced a dominant win?

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford It's now seven consecutive clean sheets at Turf Moor for Trafford. Will he make it eight tonight? Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman was in top form on Saturday fresh from signing his new contract, producing the cross that led to Burnley's opener. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The defender continued his remarkable season's form with another top display against Luton on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales