Scott Parker’s men will be looking to get back on track after slumping to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Sunday – which was their first loss since August.

Slipping down the table to fourth, they now sit two places and two points ahead of the Baggies, who are without a win in their last seven games.

Burnley will have Zian Flemming back available for selection after the forward was ineligible to face his parent club at The Den at the weekend.

But Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster are all likely to remain sidelined through injury.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The 22-year-old will be hoping to get back among the clean sheets after conceding during the weekend's defeat to Millwall. Photo: Alex Davidson Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing display at The Den at the weekend. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The centre-back was one of very few players to emerge with any credit from the weekend's defeat against Millwall. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales