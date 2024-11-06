Burnley predicted team to face West Brom as Brighton loanee tipped to start - gallery

Burnley are back in front of the Sky Sports cameras tomorrow when they take on West Bromwich Albion in Championship action.

Scott Parker’s men will be looking to get back on track after slumping to a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Millwall on Sunday – which was their first loss since August.

Slipping down the table to fourth, they now sit two places and two points ahead of the Baggies, who are without a win in their last seven games.

Burnley will have Zian Flemming back available for selection after the forward was ineligible to face his parent club at The Den at the weekend.

But Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster are all likely to remain sidelined through injury.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

The 22-year-old will be hoping to get back among the clean sheets after conceding during the weekend's defeat to Millwall.

1. GK - James Trafford

The 22-year-old will be hoping to get back among the clean sheets after conceding during the weekend's defeat to Millwall. Photo: Alex Davidson

The Welshman will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing display at The Den at the weekend.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing display at The Den at the weekend. Photo: George Wood

The centre-back was one of very few players to emerge with any credit from the weekend's defeat against Millwall.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The centre-back was one of very few players to emerge with any credit from the weekend's defeat against Millwall. Photo: George Wood

The Frenchman is one of the first names on the teamsheet.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman is one of the first names on the teamsheet. Photo: Alex Davidson

