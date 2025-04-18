The Clarets extended the gap to Sheffield United in third place to five points last week with their 2-1 win over Norwich City.

With only four games remaining, Scott Parker’s side just need seven points to clinch their place back in the top flight.

They still have plenty of work to do, however, knowing a defeat or a draw sets up a potentially nervy and tense clash with the Blades at Turf Moor on Easter Monday.

Parker has no fresh injury concerns to contend with heading into their Good Friday encounter, while Lyle Foster is closing in on an earlier-than-expected return.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The stopper will be desperate to keep another shutout, which would make it 30 clean sheets for the season - matching the all-time English record. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman has been one of Burnley's most consistent performers this season, nailing down the right-back berth. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley Still out of contract, a big couple of weeks are coming up for the young centre-back, who has been a revelation for the Clarets this season. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales