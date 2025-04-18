Burnley predicted team to face Watford as Hannibal seeks to keep his place - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 18th Apr 2025, 08:00 BST
Burnley head south to take on Watford later today looking to claim another big three points in their quest for Premier League promotion.

The Clarets extended the gap to Sheffield United in third place to five points last week with their 2-1 win over Norwich City.

With only four games remaining, Scott Parker’s side just need seven points to clinch their place back in the top flight.

They still have plenty of work to do, however, knowing a defeat or a draw sets up a potentially nervy and tense clash with the Blades at Turf Moor on Easter Monday.

Parker has no fresh injury concerns to contend with heading into their Good Friday encounter, while Lyle Foster is closing in on an earlier-than-expected return.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

The stopper will be desperate to keep another shutout, which would make it 30 clean sheets for the season - matching the all-time English record.

1. GK - James Trafford

The stopper will be desperate to keep another shutout, which would make it 30 clean sheets for the season - matching the all-time English record. Photo: Molly Darlington

The Welshman has been one of Burnley's most consistent performers this season, nailing down the right-back berth.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman has been one of Burnley's most consistent performers this season, nailing down the right-back berth. Photo: Matt McNulty

Still out of contract, a big couple of weeks are coming up for the young centre-back, who has been a revelation for the Clarets this season.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

Still out of contract, a big couple of weeks are coming up for the young centre-back, who has been a revelation for the Clarets this season. Photo: Matt McNulty

The Frenchman has been a star all season but has managed to take his game to a whole other level in recent outings.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman has been a star all season but has managed to take his game to a whole other level in recent outings. Photo: Matt McNulty

