Scott Parker’s men will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship after coming from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 last time out.

Now without a defeat in their last eight, the Clarets will be desperate to get back in the top two – as they currently trail second placed Leeds United by a solitary point.

But they come up against another in-form team in Watford, who haven’t tasted defeat in any of their last six.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

GK - James Trafford Burnley's number one will be looking to get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding a rare goal during last week's win against Norwich.

RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman should slot straight back into the back four after recovering from illness that saw him miss out last week.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley Burnley's standout performer so far this season, the young centre-back has been a revelation at the heart of the defence.