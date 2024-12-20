Scott Parker’s men will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship after coming from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 last time out.
Now without a defeat in their last eight, the Clarets will be desperate to get back in the top two – as they currently trail second placed Leeds United by a solitary point.
But they come up against another in-form team in Watford, who haven’t tasted defeat in any of their last six.
Burnley will need to make a late call on the fitness of Maxime Esteve and Jeremy Sarmiento, while Connor Roberts and Andreas Hountondji have both recovered from illness.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
