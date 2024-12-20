Burnley predicted team to face Watford as ex-Stoke City man earns starting role - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 20th Dec 2024, 06:00 BST
Burnley will be out to maintain their impressive unbeaten home run when they host Watford this weekend.

Scott Parker’s men will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Championship after coming from behind to beat Norwich City 2-1 last time out.

Now without a defeat in their last eight, the Clarets will be desperate to get back in the top two – as they currently trail second placed Leeds United by a solitary point.

But they come up against another in-form team in Watford, who haven’t tasted defeat in any of their last six.

Burnley will need to make a late call on the fitness of Maxime Esteve and Jeremy Sarmiento, while Connor Roberts and Andreas Hountondji have both recovered from illness.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

Burnley's number one will be looking to get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding a rare goal during last week's win against Norwich.

1. GK - James Trafford

Burnley's number one will be looking to get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding a rare goal during last week's win against Norwich. Photo: Nathan Stirk

Photo Sales
The Welshman should slot straight back into the back four after recovering from illness that saw him miss out last week.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman should slot straight back into the back four after recovering from illness that saw him miss out last week. Photo: Gareth Copley

Photo Sales
Burnley's standout performer so far this season, the young centre-back has been a revelation at the heart of the defence.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

Burnley's standout performer so far this season, the young centre-back has been a revelation at the heart of the defence. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
The experienced defender will continue alongside Egan-Riley unless Maxime Esteve is fit enough to recover from his knock.

4. CB - John Egan

The experienced defender will continue alongside Egan-Riley unless Maxime Esteve is fit enough to recover from his knock. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WatfordBurnleyScott ParkerLeeds UnitedNorwich City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice