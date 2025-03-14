The Clarets have the chance to move into the top two with a win, seeing as promotion rivals Sheffield United aren’t in action until Sunday.

Scott Parker’s men come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against West Brom in midweek, a game that ended in dramatic circumstances with CJ Egan-Riley being dismissed.

Fortunately the club’s appeal against the defender’s red card has been successful, and he will no longer serve a three-match ban.

Lyle Foster is a doubt, however, while Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsay, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor are all sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

GK - James Trafford Trafford will be keen to get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding in midweek, although there wasn't a great deal he could have done about West Brom's free-kick.

RB - Connor Roberts This will be a special game for the Welshman, who is a native to the area and came through the ranks at Swansea.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley The defender will be available to play after the Clarets successfully appealed the red card he was shown at full-time against West Brom.