The Clarets have the chance to move into the top two with a win, seeing as promotion rivals Sheffield United aren’t in action until Sunday.
Scott Parker’s men come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw against West Brom in midweek, a game that ended in dramatic circumstances with CJ Egan-Riley being dismissed.
Fortunately the club’s appeal against the defender’s red card has been successful, and he will no longer serve a three-match ban.
Lyle Foster is a doubt, however, while Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Jonjo Shelvey, Aaron Ramsay, Enock Agyei and Mike Tresor are all sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up: