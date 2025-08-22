First and foremost, does the Clarets boss stick with the three at the back that he started the season with against Tottenham on the opening day?

While Burnley ultimately fell to a 3-0 defeat, their performance was largely positive and the scoreline doesn’t tell the whole story.

But leading into a game where more pressure and expectation will be on the Clarets, does Parker revert to the back four that worked so well in the Championship last season?

The Clarets boss could be boosted by the returns of Axel Tuanzebe and Bashir Humphreys, who have both returned to training, while Armando Broja is also pushing to be involved for the first time.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

GK - Martin Dubravka The experienced stopper will be hoping far a far quieter afternoon on his home debut

RWB - Oliver Sonne With Connor Roberts sidelined, Sonne will be the go-to man at wing-back if Parker sticks with the three at the back

CB - Kyle Walker Walker will be looking to build upon his promising debut on his first Turf Moor outing in Burnley colours