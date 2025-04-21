Sitting five points clear of their promotion rivals with only three games left to play, another win would be enough to see Scott Parker’s men over the line.

The Clarets come into the seismic fixture off the back of another comeback win against Watford on Good Friday, their second out of their last three games.

The Blades, meanwhile, kept up the pressure with a 2-0 win against struggling Cardiff City.

Parker is likely to have the same pool of players to choose from as he did at Vicarage Road on Friday, although Lyle Foster is closing in on a return from his shoulder injury.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

GK - James Trafford Fresh from his world class antics against Watford, Trafford will be desperate to get back on the clean sheet trail in such a huge game.

RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman will be hoping to get a bit more defensive support this time round after struggling a little during the first-half against Watford.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley The centre-back was instrumental in Burnley's equaliser against Watford with his raking crossfield ball out to Jaidon Anthony.