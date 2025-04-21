Burnley predicted team to face Sheffield United as Clarets stand on cusp of Premier League promotion - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A victory against Sheffield United tonight will be enough to secure Burnley’s return to the Premier League.

Sitting five points clear of their promotion rivals with only three games left to play, another win would be enough to see Scott Parker’s men over the line.

The Clarets come into the seismic fixture off the back of another comeback win against Watford on Good Friday, their second out of their last three games.

The Blades, meanwhile, kept up the pressure with a 2-0 win against struggling Cardiff City.

Parker is likely to have the same pool of players to choose from as he did at Vicarage Road on Friday, although Lyle Foster is closing in on a return from his shoulder injury.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

Fresh from his world class antics against Watford, Trafford will be desperate to get back on the clean sheet trail in such a huge game. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. GK - James Trafford

The Welshman will be hoping to get a bit more defensive support this time round after struggling a little during the first-half against Watford.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The centre-back was instrumental in Burnley's equaliser against Watford with his raking crossfield ball out to Jaidon Anthony. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

Some thought the Frenchman wasn't quite at his best against Watford, but I still thought he was imperious. Another big display is required. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

