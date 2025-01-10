Scott Parker is likely to take the opportunity to make wholesale changes following the back of Burnley’s hectic festive schedule, where they faced four gruelling games in the space of just 10 days.

Hannibal misses out through suspension once again for his stamp against Stoke on New Year’s Day, while Oliver Sonne could make his Clarets debut.

Ashley Barnes will also be pushing to be involved after making his shock return to Turf Moor last week.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - Vaclav Hladky Burnley's number two has only made two appearances this season, one in the league and one in the cup, so this game presents a priceless opportunity to get some more game time.

2 . RB - Oliver Sonne Could this be the first time we see Burnley's new signing? He was ineligible to face Stoke and suspended for the derby, but he's now available for selection.

3 . CB - Joe Worrall Game time has been hard to come by for Worrall since his injury, with CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve performing so well at centre back. But this could be his chance.