Scott Parker is likely to take the opportunity to make wholesale changes following the back of Burnley’s hectic festive schedule, where they faced four gruelling games in the space of just 10 days.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
1. GK - Vaclav Hladky
Burnley's number two has only made two appearances this season, one in the league and one in the cup, so this game presents a priceless opportunity to get some more game time. Photo: Matt McNulty
2. RB - Oliver Sonne
Could this be the first time we see Burnley's new signing? He was ineligible to face Stoke and suspended for the derby, but he's now available for selection. Photo: Burnley FC
3. CB - Joe Worrall
Game time has been hard to come by for Worrall since his injury, with CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve performing so well at centre back. But this could be his chance. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts
4. CB - John Egan
The 32-year-old has made just one start since his move to Turf Moor, albeit he's often utilised off the bench with a further six appearances to his name. Photo: Stephen Pond
