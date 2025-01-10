Burnley predicted team to face Reading in FA Cup as Scott Parker primed to make changes - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 10th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Burnley’s Championship campaign takes a pause for one weekend as they prepare to face League One Reading in the third round of the FA Cup.

Scott Parker is likely to take the opportunity to make wholesale changes following the back of Burnley’s hectic festive schedule, where they faced four gruelling games in the space of just 10 days.

Hannibal misses out through suspension once again for his stamp against Stoke on New Year’s Day, while Oliver Sonne could make his Clarets debut.

Ashley Barnes will also be pushing to be involved after making his shock return to Turf Moor last week.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

Burnley's number two has only made two appearances this season, one in the league and one in the cup, so this game presents a priceless opportunity to get some more game time.

1. GK - Vaclav Hladky

Burnley's number two has only made two appearances this season, one in the league and one in the cup, so this game presents a priceless opportunity to get some more game time. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Could this be the first time we see Burnley's new signing? He was ineligible to face Stoke and suspended for the derby, but he's now available for selection.

2. RB - Oliver Sonne

Could this be the first time we see Burnley's new signing? He was ineligible to face Stoke and suspended for the derby, but he's now available for selection. Photo: Burnley FC

Photo Sales
Game time has been hard to come by for Worrall since his injury, with CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve performing so well at centre back. But this could be his chance.

3. CB - Joe Worrall

Game time has been hard to come by for Worrall since his injury, with CJ Egan-Riley and Maxime Esteve performing so well at centre back. But this could be his chance. Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts

Photo Sales
The 32-year-old has made just one start since his move to Turf Moor, albeit he's often utilised off the bench with a further six appearances to his name.

4. CB - John Egan

The 32-year-old has made just one start since his move to Turf Moor, albeit he's often utilised off the bench with a further six appearances to his name. Photo: Stephen Pond

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scott ParkerReadingBurnleyAshley BarnesLeague OneTurf MoorStoke
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice