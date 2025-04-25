The Clarets still have the Championship league title in their sights, currently sitting second in the table, level on points with Leeds United – but behind on goal difference.

While Parker is keen to have a tilt at the title, could he also use these last two games – starting with QPR tomorrow – to freshen things up a little bit?

Any players who have been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks might warrant a rest, while the odd fringe player or two will be desperate to get some game time before the season is up.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The keeper will be desperate to help Burnley match and overcome the all-time English record for clean sheets. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman has been a consistent performer throughout the campaign, keeping January arrival Oliver Sonne out of the reckoning. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley It's been a remarkable, almost unexpected rise for the defender, who was well down the pecking order at the start of the season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales