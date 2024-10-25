The Clarets were without Jeremy Sarmiento for their trip to Humberside after the winger picked up a slight knock, but Parker is hopeful of having him back for this encounter.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all likely to remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
1. GK - James Trafford
Can the 22-year-old get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding for the first time in seven and a half hours at Hull? Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
2. RB - Connor Roberts
The Welshman was among the better performers at Hull in midweek, but will be hoping for better from the attacking players in front of him. Photo: George Wood
3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley
Despite his lack of games for the Clarets the defender has fitted in seamlessly since Joe Worrall dropped out of the team through injury. Photo: George Wood
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
You just feel the Frenchman is too good for the Championship, don't you? He makes everything look easy. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.