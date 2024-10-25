Burnley predicted team to face QPR as Scott Parker faces midfield conundrum - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 25th Oct 2024, 08:00 BST
It’s another quick turnaround for Burnley as they return to home comforts on Saturday with a clash against QPR.

Scott Parker’s men came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hull City on Wednesday night to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.

The Clarets were without Jeremy Sarmiento for their trip to Humberside after the winger picked up a slight knock, but Parker is hopeful of having him back for this encounter.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor are all likely to remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

Can the 22-year-old get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding for the first time in seven and a half hours at Hull?

1. GK - James Trafford

Can the 22-year-old get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding for the first time in seven and a half hours at Hull? Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
The Welshman was among the better performers at Hull in midweek, but will be hoping for better from the attacking players in front of him.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman was among the better performers at Hull in midweek, but will be hoping for better from the attacking players in front of him. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Despite his lack of games for the Clarets the defender has fitted in seamlessly since Joe Worrall dropped out of the team through injury.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

Despite his lack of games for the Clarets the defender has fitted in seamlessly since Joe Worrall dropped out of the team through injury. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
You just feel the Frenchman is too good for the Championship, don't you? He makes everything look easy.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

You just feel the Frenchman is too good for the Championship, don't you? He makes everything look easy. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyQPRHull City
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice