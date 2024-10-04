Scott Parker’s side will be looking to make it six games unbeaten with a second straight win following their midweek victory over Plymouth Argyle.

PNE, meanwhile, were 3-0 victors over Watford after losing 3-1 away at Millwall last weekend.

Parker is hopeful of having Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming back available, but Joe Worrall is expected to miss out again alongside the more longer-term concerns.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

GK - James Trafford The 21-year-old is starting to build his confidence after keeping back-to-back clean sheets. His distribution has also taken a big step forward.

RB - Bashir Humphreys Connor Roberts could be back if he proves his fitness but given question marks still remain, it makes sense to keep Humphreys in the side considering he's done well out of position.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley The centre-back has done well standing in for Joe Worrall, producing some solid displays and bringing an extra element to Burnley's build-up play with his crossfield balls.