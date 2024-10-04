Burnley predicted team to face Preston North End as Chelsea loanee backed to continue - gallery

Matt Scrafton
Burnley FC writer

Published 4th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT
Burnley return to Turf Moor for the second time in just five days on Saturday when they face local rivals Preston North End.

Scott Parker’s side will be looking to make it six games unbeaten with a second straight win following their midweek victory over Plymouth Argyle.

PNE, meanwhile, were 3-0 victors over Watford after losing 3-1 away at Millwall last weekend.

Parker is hopeful of having Connor Roberts and Zian Flemming back available, but Joe Worrall is expected to miss out again alongside the more longer-term concerns.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The 21-year-old is starting to build his confidence after keeping back-to-back clean sheets. His distribution has also taken a big step forward.

1. GK - James Trafford

The 21-year-old is starting to build his confidence after keeping back-to-back clean sheets. His distribution has also taken a big step forward. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Connor Roberts could be back if he proves his fitness but given question marks still remain, it makes sense to keep Humphreys in the side considering he's done well out of position.

2. RB - Bashir Humphreys

Connor Roberts could be back if he proves his fitness but given question marks still remain, it makes sense to keep Humphreys in the side considering he's done well out of position. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The centre-back has done well standing in for Joe Worrall, producing some solid displays and bringing an extra element to Burnley's build-up play with his crossfield balls.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The centre-back has done well standing in for Joe Worrall, producing some solid displays and bringing an extra element to Burnley's build-up play with his crossfield balls. Photo: Cameron Howard

One of the first names on the teamsheet week in, week out. A class act.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

One of the first names on the teamsheet week in, week out. A class act. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

