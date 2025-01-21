Burnley predicted team to face Plymouth Argyle as returning midfielder gives Scott Parker options - gallery

Published 21st Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
In-form Burnley take on a drastically out of form Plymouth Argyle side at Home Park on Wednesday night.

The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in league and cup on Friday night with a dramatic 0-0 draw against their promotion rivals Sunderland.

Argyle, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR to remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table – and are without a win in their last 13 league games.

Scott Parker will have Hannibal back available for selection after the midfielder served his ban, but apart from that the Clarets are likely to have the same pool of players to choose from.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The stopper will be hoping for a less dramatic night at the office, but will clean sheet number 18 follow?

1. GK - James Trafford

The stopper will be hoping for a less dramatic night at the office, but will clean sheet number 18 follow?

Oliver Sonne could be an option if Parker wants to freshen things up, but it's hard to rotate Burnley's back four given their imperious record.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Oliver Sonne could be an option if Parker wants to freshen things up, but it's hard to rotate Burnley's back four given their imperious record.

The defender was harshly punished for a trip that was clearly outside the box against Sunderland, but James Trafford ensured justice was served.

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

The defender was harshly punished for a trip that was clearly outside the box against Sunderland, but James Trafford ensured justice was served.

The Frenchman was in supreme form once again during Burnley's dramatic draw against Sunderland on Friday night. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman was in supreme form once again during Burnley's dramatic draw against Sunderland on Friday night.

