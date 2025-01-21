The Clarets extended their unbeaten run to 15 games in league and cup on Friday night with a dramatic 0-0 draw against their promotion rivals Sunderland.
Argyle, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to QPR to remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table – and are without a win in their last 13 league games.
Scott Parker will have Hannibal back available for selection after the midfielder served his ban, but apart from that the Clarets are likely to have the same pool of players to choose from.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
