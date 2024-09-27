Scott Parker’s men head to the Kassam Stadium off the back of consecutive victories against Leeds United and Portsmouth respectively, which sees them sit third in the Championship table.

Connor Roberts could be in line to return, while Bashir Humphreys is also back in contention after serving his one game ban.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond are all longer-term concerns.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The 21-year-old has started the season well but will be looking to keep a second clean sheet of the season on Saturday.

2 . RB - Connor Roberts Having trained all week, you'd expect Roberts to be available after missing Burnley's last two games with a slight knock.

3 . CB - Joe Worrall The experienced defender has struck up a solid partnership with Maxime Esteve and this spell of games should come at a good time to build up his fitness.