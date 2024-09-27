Scott Parker’s men head to the Kassam Stadium off the back of consecutive victories against Leeds United and Portsmouth respectively, which sees them sit third in the Championship table.
Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond are all longer-term concerns.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
1. GK - James Trafford
The 21-year-old has started the season well but will be looking to keep a second clean sheet of the season on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. RB - Connor Roberts
Having trained all week, you'd expect Roberts to be available after missing Burnley's last two games with a slight knock. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. CB - Joe Worrall
The experienced defender has struck up a solid partnership with Maxime Esteve and this spell of games should come at a good time to build up his fitness. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
The Frenchman continues to look a cut above at this level and is already a firm fans' favourite with the Clarets faithful. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
