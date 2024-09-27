Burnley predicted team to face Oxford United as exciting summer signing backed to start - gallery

In-form Burnley will be chasing a third straight win when they take on newly-promoted Oxford United tomorrow.

Scott Parker’s men head to the Kassam Stadium off the back of consecutive victories against Leeds United and Portsmouth respectively, which sees them sit third in the Championship table.

Connor Roberts could be in line to return, while Bashir Humphreys is also back in contention after serving his one game ban.

Elsewhere, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond are all longer-term concerns.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

The 21-year-old has started the season well but will be looking to keep a second clean sheet of the season on Saturday.

1. GK - James Trafford

The 21-year-old has started the season well but will be looking to keep a second clean sheet of the season on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Having trained all week, you'd expect Roberts to be available after missing Burnley's last two games with a slight knock.

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Having trained all week, you'd expect Roberts to be available after missing Burnley's last two games with a slight knock. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The experienced defender has struck up a solid partnership with Maxime Esteve and this spell of games should come at a good time to build up his fitness.

3. CB - Joe Worrall

The experienced defender has struck up a solid partnership with Maxime Esteve and this spell of games should come at a good time to build up his fitness. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Frenchman continues to look a cut above at this level and is already a firm fans' favourite with the Clarets faithful.

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman continues to look a cut above at this level and is already a firm fans' favourite with the Clarets faithful. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

