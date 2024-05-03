With only three games of the season remaining, the Clarets find themselves two points adrift of safety.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
1. GK - Arijanet Muric
The Kosovan international will be required to be on top form once again if the Clarets are to pick up a positive result. Photo: Ash Donelon
2. RB - Lorenz Assignon
The Frenchman has been excellent going forwards but he needs to ensure he's sharp defending against Newcastle's dangerous frontline. Photo: OLI SCARFF
3. CB - Dara O'Shea
The Irishman has continued his fine form, but he's likely to be tested by the in-form Alexander Isak. Photo: OLI SCARFF
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
Burnley will need Esteve's pace in behind to deal with Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and others. Photo: OLI SCARFF
