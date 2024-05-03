With only three games of the season remaining, the Clarets find themselves two points adrift of safety.

Vincent Kompany is expected to have the same pool of players to choose from as he did for last week’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - Arijanet Muric The Kosovan international will be required to be on top form once again if the Clarets are to pick up a positive result.

2 . RB - Lorenz Assignon The Frenchman has been excellent going forwards but he needs to ensure he's sharp defending against Newcastle's dangerous frontline.

3 . CB - Dara O'Shea The Irishman has continued his fine form, but he's likely to be tested by the in-form Alexander Isak.