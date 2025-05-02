Burnley predicted team to face Millwall as Scott Parker ponders Zian Flemming replacement - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 2nd May 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley have the opportunity to finish a remarkable campaign by lifting the Championship title when they sign off against Millwall on the final day.

Scott Parker’s men head into the season finale level on points with Leeds United, who lead the way by virtue of goal difference.

The Clarets are relying on Plymouth Argyle taking points off Daniel Farke’s side at Home Park. If that proves to be the case, Burnley will lift the trophy with a victory against Millwall.

It will be a far from straight-forward game, however, as they face a Millwall side who are right in the hunt for the play-offs, sitting seventh and level on points with the final spot.

Parker has one key selection dilemma to ponder, as he’ll be without 14-goal striker Zian Flemming given he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

One final clean sheet will see Burnley break the all-time English record with 31 in a single season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. GK - James Trafford

One final clean sheet will see Burnley break the all-time English record with 31 in a single season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
He might not have received some of the plaudits his teammates have received, especially alongside him in defence, but he's been impressively consistent this season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. RB - Connor Roberts

He might not have received some of the plaudits his teammates have received, especially alongside him in defence, but he's been impressively consistent this season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Still yet to pen a new contract, Clarets fans will be desperate this is not the last time they see Egan-Riley wear a Burnley shirt. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

Still yet to pen a new contract, Clarets fans will be desperate this is not the last time they see Egan-Riley wear a Burnley shirt. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
For me, the Frenchman has been Burnley's player of the season. He's been far too good for the Championship from the first minute until the last. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

For me, the Frenchman has been Burnley's player of the season. He's been far too good for the Championship from the first minute until the last. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Scott ParkerBurnleyMillwallDaniel FarkeLeeds United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice