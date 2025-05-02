Scott Parker’s men head into the season finale level on points with Leeds United, who lead the way by virtue of goal difference.
The Clarets are relying on Plymouth Argyle taking points off Daniel Farke’s side at Home Park. If that proves to be the case, Burnley will lift the trophy with a victory against Millwall.
It will be a far from straight-forward game, however, as they face a Millwall side who are right in the hunt for the play-offs, sitting seventh and level on points with the final spot.
Parker has one key selection dilemma to ponder, as he’ll be without 14-goal striker Zian Flemming given he’s ineligible to face his parent club.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
1. GK - James Trafford
One final clean sheet will see Burnley break the all-time English record with 31 in a single season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. RB - Connor Roberts
He might not have received some of the plaudits his teammates have received, especially alongside him in defence, but he's been impressively consistent this season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley
Still yet to pen a new contract, Clarets fans will be desperate this is not the last time they see Egan-Riley wear a Burnley shirt. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. CB - Maxime Esteve
For me, the Frenchman has been Burnley's player of the season. He's been far too good for the Championship from the first minute until the last. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
