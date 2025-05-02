Burnley predicted team to face Millwall as Scott Parker ponders Zian Flemming replacement - gallery

Burnley will be hoping to sign off a remarkable campaign by claiming the league title when they host Millwall on the final day.

Scott Parker’s men head into the season finale level on points with Leeds United, who lead the way by virtue of goal difference.

A Burnley win, coupled with Leeds dropping points at Plymouth Argyle, will see the Championship title back at Turf Moor.

It won’t be an easy challenge though, as they face a Millwall side that are right in the hunt for the play-offs, sitting seventh and level on points with that final spot.

Parker has one big selection dilemma to ponder ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime affair, as he’ll be without striker Zian Flemming given he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

One final clean sheet will see Burnley break the all-time English record with 31 in a single season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. GK - James Trafford

He might not have received some of the plaudits his teammates have received, especially alongside him in defence, but he's been impressively consistent this season. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. RB - Connor Roberts

Still yet to pen a new contract, Clarets fans will be desperate this is not the last time they see Egan-Riley wear a Burnley shirt. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

For me, the Frenchman has been Burnley's player of the season. He's been far too good for the Championship from the first minute until the last. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

