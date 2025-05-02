Scott Parker’s men head into the season finale level on points with Leeds United, who lead the way by virtue of goal difference.

A Burnley win, coupled with Leeds dropping points at Plymouth Argyle, will see the Championship title back at Turf Moor.

It won’t be an easy challenge though, as they face a Millwall side that are right in the hunt for the play-offs, sitting seventh and level on points with that final spot.

Parker has one big selection dilemma to ponder ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime affair, as he’ll be without striker Zian Flemming given he’s ineligible to face his parent club.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford One final clean sheet will see Burnley break the all-time English record with 31 in a single season.

2 . RB - Connor Roberts He might not have received some of the plaudits his teammates have received, especially alongside him in defence, but he's been impressively consistent this season.

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley Still yet to pen a new contract, Clarets fans will be desperate this is not the last time they see Egan-Riley wear a Burnley shirt.