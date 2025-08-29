Burnley predicted team to face Manchester United amid wing-back dilemma

There are huge question marks over the 40-year-old’s future following Wednesday night’s cup embarrassment at Grimsby Town.

Coupled with his terrible league record since taking over at United, winning only seven of his 29 games, this could be a huge opportunity for the Clarets to take a big scalp of one of the so-called big teams early into the season.

Scott Parker’s side come into the game full of confidence after bouncing back from their opening day defeat to Tottenham by beating Sunderland 2-0 last Saturday.

An all-change XI then edged past Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, setting up another home clash with Cardiff City in the next stage.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined, but Burnley are otherwise looking pretty healthy after a handful of players got some much-needed minutes under their belts in the cup in midweek.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Old Trafford:

