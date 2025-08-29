Burnley predicted team to face Manchester United amid wing-back dilemma

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 29th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Burnley head to Old Trafford this weekend looking to capitalise on the mounting pressure on Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim.

There are huge question marks over the 40-year-old’s future following Wednesday night’s cup embarrassment at Grimsby Town.

Coupled with his terrible league record since taking over at United, winning only seven of his 29 games, this could be a huge opportunity for the Clarets to take a big scalp of one of the so-called big teams early into the season.

Scott Parker’s side come into the game full of confidence after bouncing back from their opening day defeat to Tottenham by beating Sunderland 2-0 last Saturday.

An all-change XI then edged past Derby County in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, setting up another home clash with Cardiff City in the next stage.

Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni all remain sidelined, but Burnley are otherwise looking pretty healthy after a handful of players got some much-needed minutes under their belts in the cup in midweek.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up at Old Trafford:

While there's uncertainty over who will start in goal for United, Dubravka is guaranteed to be Burnley's number one against his former loan club (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

1. GK - Martin Dubravka

While there's uncertainty over who will start in goal for United, Dubravka is guaranteed to be Burnley's number one against his former loan club (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Does Parker stick with Bruun Larsen, who isn't a natural wing-back? Or bring back Oliver Sonne, who started against Spurs? Bruun Larsen will be the fresher after being rested in midweek (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

2. RWB - Jacob Bruun Larsen

Does Parker stick with Bruun Larsen, who isn't a natural wing-back? Or bring back Oliver Sonne, who started against Spurs? Bruun Larsen will be the fresher after being rested in midweek (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Walker's pace and recovery runs, as well as his experience, will be key if Burnley are to pick up a result (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

3. CB - Kyle Walker

Walker's pace and recovery runs, as well as his experience, will be key if Burnley are to pick up a result (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Swede enjoyed an excellent game against Sunderland last week, but is likely to be tested by the likes of Mbuemo and Cunha (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

4. CB - Hjalmar Ekdal

The Swede enjoyed an excellent game against Sunderland last week, but is likely to be tested by the likes of Mbuemo and Cunha (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

