The Clarets find themselves in the midst of playing two games per week for the second week running.

Parker’s men bounced back from their FA Cup disappointment against Preston North End by edging past Cardiff City 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After hosting the Hatters this weekend, Burnley are back at Turf Moor again the following Tuesday to take on play-off chasing West Brom.

Will Parker opt to rotate to freshen things up? Or will he keep faith with the side that claimed the three points in South Wales?

Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor will all remain sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

GK - James Trafford The 22-year-old will be looking to get back on the clean sheet trail after conceding for the first time in 13 games in midweek.

RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman has the right-back spot nailed down, so we're unlikely to see Oliver Sonne get the nod ahead of him.

CB - CJ Egan-Riley Egan-Riley was among Burnley's better performers against Cardiff in midweek, as they came under more pressure than anticipated.