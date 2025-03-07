The Clarets find themselves in the midst of playing two games per week for the second week running.
Parker’s men bounced back from their FA Cup disappointment against Preston North End by edging past Cardiff City 2-1 on Tuesday night.
After hosting the Hatters this weekend, Burnley are back at Turf Moor again the following Tuesday to take on play-off chasing West Brom.
Will Parker opt to rotate to freshen things up? Or will he keep faith with the side that claimed the three points in South Wales?
Jordan Beyer, Bashir Humphreys, Aaron Ramsey and Mike Tresor will all remain sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.