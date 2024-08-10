Both sides will be widely tipped to be among those challenging for promotion having dropped down from the Premier League together.
With a change in the dugout, with Scott Parker replacing Vincent Kompany, predicting team selection for Burnley’s season opener is a tricky affair.
The Clarets also only played one game in public, with all of their other friendlies being played behind closed doors – meaning we’ll all be kept guessing right up until an hour before kick-off.
While there are some long-term absentees, Parker did confirm during his pre-match press conference that his squad is otherwise looking pretty healthy.
Here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at Kenilworth Road...
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.