Both sides will be widely tipped to be among those challenging for promotion having dropped down from the Premier League together.

With a change in the dugout, with Scott Parker replacing Vincent Kompany, predicting team selection for Burnley’s season opener is a tricky affair.

The Clarets also only played one game in public, with all of their other friendlies being played behind closed doors – meaning we’ll all be kept guessing right up until an hour before kick-off.

While there are some long-term absentees, Parker did confirm during his pre-match press conference that his squad is otherwise looking pretty healthy.

Here’s how we think the Clarets might line up at Kenilworth Road...

1 . GK - Vaclav Hladky Having played Burnley's last friendly of the summer, it looks like the former Ipswich Town man will be handed his debut at Kenilworth Road over James Trafford and Etienne Green.

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Clarets need someone with the experience and know-how like Roberts when going into the Lion's Den against the Hatters. Vitinho and Shurandy Sambo are alternatives.

3 . CB - Dara O'Shea The Clarets will need O'Shea to be at his best coming up against a physical and intense Luton outfit.