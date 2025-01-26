The Clarers return to Turf Moor after dismantling bottom side Plymouth Argyle 5-0 in midweek, to help maintain the pressure on the Championship’s top two.
Leeds, meanwhile, overcame Norwich City 2-0 to remain top of the pile ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.
Not much is likely to change on the selection front, with Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all expected to remain sidelined.
Jonjo Shelvey, however, will be pushing to be involved after not featuring at Home Park in midweek.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:
