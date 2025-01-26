The Clarers return to Turf Moor after dismantling bottom side Plymouth Argyle 5-0 in midweek, to help maintain the pressure on the Championship’s top two.

Leeds, meanwhile, overcame Norwich City 2-0 to remain top of the pile ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Not much is likely to change on the selection front, with Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond all expected to remain sidelined.

Jonjo Shelvey, however, will be pushing to be involved after not featuring at Home Park in midweek.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets will line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford The stopper will be hoping for a less dramatic outing compared to the last time he took to the Turf Moor pitch. Photo: Dan Mullan Photo Sales

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman will be aiming to continue his fine form when he takes on his former loan side. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The centre-back will need to be at his best once again if the Clarets are going to keep another clean sheet. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales