Burnley predicted team to face Leeds United as key selection dilemmas must be answered

The back five appears to be his system of choice, but following the 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa prior to the international break – there have been a growing number of calls from fans to revert to a back four.

Even if the Clarets boss sticks with the same formation, does Josh Laurent – a midfielder – remain in the back three? Or does Kyle Walker drop back from wing-back?

Will Axel Tuanzebe keep his place for a second straight game? Or does Hjalmar Ekdal return, having been mysteriously dropped from the squad altogether at Villa Park?

Further afield, should Lyle Foster miss out after picking up an injury on international duty, who gets the nod in attack: Armando Broja or Zian Flemming?

Whatever Parker chooses will be massive for what is a big game for Burnley, coming off a run of five defeats in their opening seven games to leave them inside the bottom three.

While Leeds have started better, picking up eight points and sitting 15th, it’s these types of games that will be key to Burnley’s survival chances this season.

Here’s how we think Burnley might line up:

GK - Martin Dubravka Despite conceding 15 times in seven games, Dubravka has been one of Burnley's most impressive performers so far this season

RWB - Kyle Walker Does Walker remain at wing-back or return to the right-hand side of the back three? I can see the pros and cons to both

CB - Josh Laurent If Burnley are to persist with the back five, will Laurent continue out of position as one of the three centre backs? Or will Parker look to switch things around?