Scott Parker’s side are now unbeaten in their last seven games and haven’t shipped a goal in almost seven hours of football, having kept four straight clean sheets.

Burnley head to the MKM Stadium without a number of players through injury, with Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsay, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all sidelined.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . GK - James Trafford Trafford has been a major part of Burnley's hugely impressive defensive record. Can the 21-year-old keep a fifth straight clean sheet?

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman was back in from the start at Hillsborough on Saturday and he was his typically solid self.

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley The defender is making the most of his run of starts in the team, settling in well alongside Maxime Esteve. His crossfield balls also bring something different.