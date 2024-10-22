The Clarets momentarily moved up to top spot on Saturday thanks to their 2-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday, only to be usurped by Sunderland 24 hours later.
Scott Parker’s side are now unbeaten in their last seven games and haven’t shipped a goal in almost seven hours of football, having kept four straight clean sheets.
Burnley head to the MKM Stadium without a number of players through injury, with Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsay, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all sidelined.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
