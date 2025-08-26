Burnley predicted team to face Derby County in the cup as changes expected - gallery

A number of players are in need of first-team minutes following the first two league games of the campaign.
Clarets boss Parker has confirmed tonight’s Carabao Cup second round tie provides a good opportunity to switch things up.
That presents the likes of Max Weiss, Joe Worrall, Lucas Pires, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming with the chance of staking a claim from the start.
The question is, does Parker have the depth in defence to stick to his back five? Or will he naturally revert back to a back four?
Armando Broja could feature, although it seems unlikely he will be thrown in from the start, while Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni will all miss out. Axel Tuanzebe and Bashir Humphreys remain doubts.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:
Your next Burnley FC read: Spot a Burnley supporter you know in these 30 photos from Sunderland win at Turf Moor