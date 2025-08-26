Burnley predicted team to face Derby County in the cup as changes expected - gallery

A number of players are in need of first-team minutes following the first two league games of the campaign.

Clarets boss Parker has confirmed tonight’s Carabao Cup second round tie provides a good opportunity to switch things up.

That presents the likes of Max Weiss, Joe Worrall, Lucas Pires, Marcus Edwards and Zian Flemming with the chance of staking a claim from the start.

The question is, does Parker have the depth in defence to stick to his back five? Or will he naturally revert back to a back four?

Armando Broja could feature, although it seems unlikely he will be thrown in from the start, while Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and Zeki Amdouni will all miss out. Axel Tuanzebe and Bashir Humphreys remain doubts.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up:

1 . Up for the cup Burnley head into tonight's cup tie off the back of a 2-0 league win against Sunderland. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

2 . GK - Max Weiss Assuming Parker opts to make a change, Weiss is likely to get the nod on what would be his debut - although Vaclav Hladky is also an option (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . RB - Oliver Sonne With Connor Roberts still sidelined until after the international break, Sonne will continue to get opportunities to stake a claim (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) Photo: Justin Setterfield Photo Sales