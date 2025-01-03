Scott Parker’s men make the short trip to Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back goalless draws.

After being unfortunate to beat Middlesbrough in their final outing of 2024, the Clarets then served up a lethargic display during their stalemate against Stoke on New Year’s Day.

Despite the result, Burnley still moved up into the top two owing to Sheffield United’s defeat at Sunderland.

They face a Rovers side that ironically did Burnley a favour on Wednesday by snatching a late point at league leaders Leeds United.

Hannibal and new signing Oliver Sonne miss out through suspension, but there’s unlikely to be any other changes in personnel from Stoke given the quick turnaround.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up for the derby:

1 . GK - James Trafford The stopper will be desperate to keep yet another clean sheet to help Burnley on their way to a derby win after keeping his 14th shutout of the season against Stoke.

2 . RB - Connor Roberts The Welshman will face stiffer competition at right-back following the recent signing of Oliver Sonne, although the new recruit is suspended for this game.

3 . CB - CJ Egan-Riley While Scott Parker looked to rotate on New Year's Day, he won't be splitting up his reliable centre-back partnership anytime soon.