Scott Parker’s men make the short trip to Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back goalless draws.
After being unfortunate to beat Middlesbrough in their final outing of 2024, the Clarets then served up a lethargic display during their stalemate against Stoke on New Year’s Day.
Despite the result, Burnley still moved up into the top two owing to Sheffield United’s defeat at Sunderland.
They face a Rovers side that ironically did Burnley a favour on Wednesday by snatching a late point at league leaders Leeds United.
Hannibal and new signing Oliver Sonne miss out through suspension, but there’s unlikely to be any other changes in personnel from Stoke given the quick turnaround.
With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up for the derby:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.