Burnley predicted team to face Blackburn Rovers as Scott Parker faces two key dilemmas - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 18:29 GMT
Burnley’s hectic festive and New Year’s period comes to a close with the East Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers.

Scott Parker’s men make the short trip to Ewood Park on Saturday lunchtime looking to get back to winning ways after back-to-back goalless draws.

After being unfortunate to beat Middlesbrough in their final outing of 2024, the Clarets then served up a lethargic display during their stalemate against Stoke on New Year’s Day.

Despite the result, Burnley still moved up into the top two owing to Sheffield United’s defeat at Sunderland.

They face a Rovers side that ironically did Burnley a favour on Wednesday by snatching a late point at league leaders Leeds United.

Hannibal and new signing Oliver Sonne miss out through suspension, but there’s unlikely to be any other changes in personnel from Stoke given the quick turnaround.

With that in mind, here’s how we think the Clarets might line up for the derby:

The stopper will be desperate to keep yet another clean sheet to help Burnley on their way to a derby win after keeping his 14th shutout of the season against Stoke.

1. GK - James Trafford

The stopper will be desperate to keep yet another clean sheet to help Burnley on their way to a derby win after keeping his 14th shutout of the season against Stoke. Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
The Welshman will face stiffer competition at right-back following the recent signing of Oliver Sonne, although the new recruit is suspended for this game. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. RB - Connor Roberts

The Welshman will face stiffer competition at right-back following the recent signing of Oliver Sonne, although the new recruit is suspended for this game. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
While Scott Parker looked to rotate on New Year's Day, he won't be splitting up his reliable centre-back partnership anytime soon. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CB - CJ Egan-Riley

While Scott Parker looked to rotate on New Year's Day, he won't be splitting up his reliable centre-back partnership anytime soon. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
The Frenchman was at his calm and composed best during the New Year's Day stalemate against Stoke. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. CB - Maxime Esteve

The Frenchman was at his calm and composed best during the New Year's Day stalemate against Stoke. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Blackburn RoversScott ParkerBurnleyEast LancashireStokeSheffield UnitedSunderland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice