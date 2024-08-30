A number of high-profile departures from Turf Moor have heightened tensions among the fanbase, coupled with back-to-back defeats to Sunderland and Wolves respectively.

But all will be forgotten if Scott Parker’s side are able to put one over Rovers in front of a boisterous Turf Moor crowd tomorrow lunchtime.

Given today is transfer deadline, much of this is up in the air – with even Parker himself admitting it’s difficult to know what exactly his starting XI will be.

The Clarets are sweating over the fitness of both Josh Cullen and Luca Koleosho, while a number of other long-term absences remain sidelined.

Here’s how we think the Clarets might line up for the derby:

GK - James Trafford Assuming he's still here, Trafford should slot straight back in after being rested in the cup in midweek. Despite not being picked in the squad against Wolves, Trafford still travelled with the squad.

RB - Connor Roberts Despite a brief cameo in midfield in the cup, the Welshman should revert back to his usual spot in the side for the derby.

CB - Joe Worrall Seems to be the ideal replacement for Dara O'Shea at the heart of Burnley's backline and should be in his element in a game of this nature.