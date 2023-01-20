Burnley predicted line-up vs West Brom with changes afoot for Vincent Kompany's Championship leaders

Vincent Kompany doesn’t want anybody to be misguided by the disparity in points between Burnley and West Brom when the two sides go head-to-head at Turf Moor.

The Championship leaders might be 18 points clear of the Baggies, but Friday night’s fixture will pit two of the division’s most in-form sides against one another.

The Clarets have won seven league games on the bounce, and collected 33 points from the last 36 made available to them.

Meanwhile, Carlos Corberán’s side have been victorious in nine of their last 10 outings, just losing out to Coventry City before Christmas.

The hosts might have been bestowed slight favouritism with the bookmakers, but Kompany knows that an interesting challenge lies ahead.

"I think it is the first game in a long time where we're not [huge] favourites,” he said. “I don't want anyone to go blind into this one, or be blinded by the gap there is in points. In terms of talent and quality I would say that West Brom were much further ahead of us at the start of the season.

"They have the same momentum that we have, which makes it interesting. It's a challenge in a game that I really enjoy, it's something that I look forward to. They are as good as we're going to face, they're one of the best teams, so it's going to be interesting."

Here’s how the Clarets could line up for game number 28.

Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany

GK: Arijanet Muric

RB: Connor Roberts

CB: Jordan Beyer