Burnley predicted line-up vs Sunderland with Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Nathan Tella all pushing for a place

Vincent Kompany believes Burnley and Friday night opponents Sunderland speak a similar language when it comes to football.

The Manchester City legend said he could see parallels between the two sides, both stylistically and philosophically, ahead of their meeting at Turf Moor.

The Championship leaders are the highest scorers in the division with 74 goals in 37 games - an average of two goals per outing - while Tony Mowbray's men have found the net more times than any team outside the top six (53).

Ahead of the fixture against the Black Cats, the 36-year-old said: “I think if football was a language, then I think we speak a similar language in terms of being from a similar family of where there’s many things they do that, for me, I think the threat of the wingers is something similar. We have also quite a good threat with our wingers.

“The midfielders that get on the ball and actually progress play, their ability to switch play and then create space for the wide men. The way they attack the box as well, they’re on the front foot most of the time, so it’s a team that at least on that side I understand very well, because we are from a similar family of football.

“But those games are also usually interesting, not just for the fans of the two teams, but I think for the neutrals as well. I think it’s in the DNA of both teams to go forward in this game and that’s what will happen.”

Here's the predicted line-up.

1 . Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany arrives for the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images) Burnley's Belgian manager Vincent Kompany arrives for the English FA Cup quarter-final football match between Manchester City and Burnley at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north-west England, on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) Photo: OLI SCARFF Photo Sales

2 . GK: Arijanet Muric Burnley's Arijanet Muric inspecting the pitch before the match The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Millwall v Burnley - Tuesday 21st February 2023 - The Den - London Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

3 . RB: Connor Roberts Burnley's Connor Roberts during the game Skybet Championship - Cardiff City v Burnley - Saturday 1st October 2022 - Cardiff City Stadium - Cardiff Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

4 . CB: Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley's Hjalmar Ekdal The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Blackpool v Burnley - Saturday 4th March 2023 - Bloomfield Road - Blackpool Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales