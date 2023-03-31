Burnley predicted line-up vs Sunderland with Manuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Nathan Tella all pushing for a place
Vincent Kompany believes Burnley and Friday night opponents Sunderland speak a similar language when it comes to football.
The Manchester City legend said he could see parallels between the two sides, both stylistically and philosophically, ahead of their meeting at Turf Moor.
The Championship leaders are the highest scorers in the division with 74 goals in 37 games - an average of two goals per outing - while Tony Mowbray's men have found the net more times than any team outside the top six (53).
Ahead of the fixture against the Black Cats, the 36-year-old said: “I think if football was a language, then I think we speak a similar language in terms of being from a similar family of where there’s many things they do that, for me, I think the threat of the wingers is something similar. We have also quite a good threat with our wingers.
“The midfielders that get on the ball and actually progress play, their ability to switch play and then create space for the wide men. The way they attack the box as well, they’re on the front foot most of the time, so it’s a team that at least on that side I understand very well, because we are from a similar family of football.
“But those games are also usually interesting, not just for the fans of the two teams, but I think for the neutrals as well. I think it’s in the DNA of both teams to go forward in this game and that’s what will happen.”
Here's the predicted line-up.