Burnley boss Vincent Kompany wants to keep that ‘special’ feeling bubbling at Turf Moor when Coventry City come to town.

The Clarets have won eight games on the bounce in all competitions on home soil and haven’t lost in 14 outings when holding home advantage.

Following games away at Stoke City, Swansea City and AFC Bournemouth, this will be the first time the Championship leaders have played in front of their own supporters in 2023.

"I think it [Turf Moor] already had a reputation way before I arrived at the club, but I did want to surf on that wave,” Kompany said. “There are so many ingredients of our game that are still relevant; it's a place where we enjoy showing a different side to our game, that aggressive side.

"On top of it you can always bring your better players into play, so when you've got a winger doing something in front of the crowd it gets them going, it lifts the stadium. We always want to make it feel electric, I wouldn't like to have a docile game.”

Here’s how the hosts could line-up against the Sky Blues.

