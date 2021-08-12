Burnley plot raid for 20/21 EPL defender, Chelsea reveal stance on £25m West Ham target

Dyche himself revealed recently that talks over a contract extension are ongoing, and Clarets chairman Alan Pace has made it clear just how eager he is for the boss to stay put.

He said: “We love Sean to death. We want Sean to be here for a long time.

“I don’t think people understand it’s not necessarily just documenting stuff and making it work, when you start talking about long periods of time.

“If it was up to me, I’d write a contract for 10 years, I don’t have a problem.

“But just think about when you’re trying to get a mortgage, if you’re doing a 20/30 year mortgage, it’s a little bit more difficult than renting a place for two weeks, and it’s an Airbnb!

“We also have collectively identified there are other priorities, because we are very comfortable with one another, I think, and we have a good thing working together.

“It is still a priority, but I wouldn’t put it as the number one priority – the window is for now.

“I’m not worried from that perspective.”

Asked whether he was relaxed about the situation, Pace added: “I am (relaxed), I was probably less relaxed when we came in, from a worrying perspective, I can be a little anxious and impatient, that’s my nature – I’d like everything done yesterday.”

We’ve gathered the best of today’s Premier League transfer speculation below…

1. Wolves keen on Lee Wolves are set to continue their interest in South Korean ace Lee Kang-in, with the arrival of a new manager in Bruno Lage said not to have affected the club's the club's transfer plans. The Valencia ace has also been linked with Serie A side Sampdoria. (AS)

2. Everton linked with Buta Everton have been tipped to launch a £3m bid for Antwerp right-back Aurelio Buta. The 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Celtic, began has career on the books of Portuguese giants Benfica. (The Sun)

3. Chelsea hold firm on Zouma Chelsea look unlikely to entertain any offers less than £25m for their defender Kurt Zouma, amid keen interest from West Ham. The Frenchman is expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer to pave the way for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde. (Express)

4. Magpies want Perez Newcastle have made an offer for Roma attacker Carles Perez. The offer comprises of a season-long loan with an option to buy. Perez is a product of the famous Barcelona Academy. (Calcio Mercato)