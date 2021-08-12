Burnley plot raid for 20/21 EPL defender, Chelsea reveal stance on £25m West Ham target

Dyche himself revealed recently that talks over a contract extension are ongoing, and Clarets chairman Alan Pace has made it clear just how eager he is for the boss to stay put.
He said: “We love Sean to death. We want Sean to be here for a long time.
“I don’t think people understand it’s not necessarily just documenting stuff and making it work, when you start talking about long periods of time.
“If it was up to me, I’d write a contract for 10 years, I don’t have a problem.
“But just think about when you’re trying to get a mortgage, if you’re doing a 20/30 year mortgage, it’s a little bit more difficult than renting a place for two weeks, and it’s an Airbnb!
“We also have collectively identified there are other priorities, because we are very comfortable with one another, I think, and we have a good thing working together.
“It is still a priority, but I wouldn’t put it as the number one priority – the window is for now.
“I’m not worried from that perspective.”
Asked whether he was relaxed about the situation, Pace added: “I am (relaxed), I was probably less relaxed when we came in, from a worrying perspective, I can be a little anxious and impatient, that’s my nature – I’d like everything done yesterday.”
