We’re just two games away from hitting the halfway point of the Championship campaign and Burnley lead the way by three points.

Vincent Kompany’s league leaders own a three-point advantage over Sheffield United, they’re four points clear of rivals Blackburn Rovers and have now opened up a 10-point gap over seventh place QPR, who they meet when the season resumes next month.

The Clarets have won the second most games (11) in the division alongside the Blades, they’ve scored the most goals (40) and only Arsenal and Newcastle United have lost fewer games across all four tiers in England.

Jay Rodriguez is the joint-highest scorer in the Championship with nine goals, though the Burnley-born striker has a better conversion rate than the likes of Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Jerry Yates (Blackpool), Ollie McBurnie (Sheffield United), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Ben Brererton Diaz (Blackburn Rovers) and Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City).

Summer signings Nathan Tella (6), Manuel Benson (5) and Anass Zaroury (5) have also added to the Clarets’ firepower this term while Josh Brownhill has added a career-best 10 goal contributions, with five finishes and as many assists.

Analysts at WhoScored have continued to monitor and update their ratings throughout the season and, with the domestic season taking a break for the World Cup in Qatar, now seems as good a time as any to see how Burnley’s stars are faring.

Warning: There may be several scores that cause shock and befuddlement!

1. Samuel Bastien 6.22

2. Ashley Barnes 6.33

3. Johann Berg Gudmundsson 6.49

4. Connor Roberts 6.53