Doubles from Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent, and a first goal of the season for Josh Cullen, saw Scott Parker’s men move back into third place in the Championship table.
Unsurprisingly, four Burnley star have since been recognised for their impressive displays by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week.
The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship.
Here’s the team in full:
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.