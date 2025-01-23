Doubles from Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent, and a first goal of the season for Josh Cullen, saw Scott Parker’s men move back into third place in the Championship table.

Unsurprisingly, four Burnley star have since been recognised for their impressive displays by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship.

Here’s the team in full:

1 . Oliver Dovin (Coventry City) - 8.3 The stopper kept a clean sheet as the Sky Blues beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park. Photo: Dan Istitene Photo Sales

2 . Connor Roberts (Burnley) - 8.2 The Welshman set up Josh Laurent's first goal as the Clarets thrashed Plymouth 5-0. Photo: Molly Darlington Photo Sales

3 . Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) - 8.6 The defender both scored and claim an assist despite the Hatters losing 3-2 to Oxford United. Photo: Matt McNulty Photo Sales