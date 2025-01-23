Burnley players dominate Championship team of the week as Coventry City and Leeds United men feature - gallery

Matt Scrafton
Burnley FC writer

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
Burnley boosted their promotion hopes with a stunning 5-0 rout of bottom side Plymouth Argyle last night.

Doubles from Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent, and a first goal of the season for Josh Cullen, saw Scott Parker’s men move back into third place in the Championship table.

Unsurprisingly, four Burnley star have since been recognised for their impressive displays by featuring in the Championship’s Team of the Week.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship.

Here’s the team in full:

The stopper kept a clean sheet as the Sky Blues beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park.

1. Oliver Dovin (Coventry City) - 8.3

The stopper kept a clean sheet as the Sky Blues beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park. Photo: Dan Istitene

The Welshman set up Josh Laurent's first goal as the Clarets thrashed Plymouth 5-0.

2. Connor Roberts (Burnley) - 8.2

The Welshman set up Josh Laurent's first goal as the Clarets thrashed Plymouth 5-0. Photo: Molly Darlington

The defender both scored and claim an assist despite the Hatters losing 3-2 to Oxford United.

3. Mark McGuinness (Luton Town) - 8.6

The defender both scored and claim an assist despite the Hatters losing 3-2 to Oxford United. Photo: Matt McNulty

The defender scored one of Oxford's three goals as they edged past Luton 3-2 at the Kassam.

4. Ciaron Brown (Oxford United) - 8.3

The defender scored one of Oxford's three goals as they edged past Luton 3-2 at the Kassam. Photo: James Fearn

