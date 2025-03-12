Burnley player ratings vs West Brom as two 8/10s and two 5/10s dished out after frustrating draw - gallery

Burnley missed out on the chance to move into top spot in the Championship last night after playing out a frustrating draw with West Brom.

Scott Parker’s side were unable to capitalise on Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City, while leaders Leeds United aren’t in action until tonight.

A 1-1 draw was about the right result, however, with Tony Mowbray’s side limiting the Clarets to very few clear-cut opportunities in front of goal.

The points were shared after Zian Flemming got the home side back on level terms after John Swift’s free-kick had given West Brom the lead.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

A frustrating night for Burnley ended with CJ Egan-Riley being sent off after the final whistle.

1. Disappointment

Photo: Alex Livesey

No chance with the free-kick, having been left rooted to the spot. Almost played his defenders into trouble on a couple of occasions.

2. James Trafford - 6/10

Photo: Molly Darlington

Came inside to help build up play, but Burnley still struggled to find any spaces as West Brom defended resolutely.

3. Connor Roberts - 6/10

Photo: Alex Livesey

Almost gave Burnley the lead when he shot just wide. Now facing a suspension after being sent off in bizarre circumstances at the full-time whistle.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

Photo: Alex Livesey

