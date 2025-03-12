Scott Parker’s side were unable to capitalise on Sheffield United’s 1-1 draw with Bristol City, while leaders Leeds United aren’t in action until tonight.
The points were shared after Zian Flemming got the home side back on level terms after John Swift’s free-kick had given West Brom the lead.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Disappointment
A frustrating night for Burnley ended with CJ Egan-Riley being sent off after the final whistle. Photo: Alex Livesey
2. James Trafford - 6/10
No chance with the free-kick, having been left rooted to the spot. Almost played his defenders into trouble on a couple of occasions. Photo: Molly Darlington
3. Connor Roberts - 6/10
Came inside to help build up play, but Burnley still struggled to find any spaces as West Brom defended resolutely. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10
Almost gave Burnley the lead when he shot just wide. Now facing a suspension after being sent off in bizarre circumstances at the full-time whistle. Photo: Alex Livesey