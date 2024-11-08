The Clarets have now scored just four times in their last eight encounters after being held to a goalless draw away at The Hawthorns last night.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Barely had a save to make but his distribution from the back was key in allowing Burnley to progress up the pitch. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Enjoyed his personal tussle with Josh Maja, which saw both pick up bookings. Went right to the end and looked to get forward. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
Another astounding display. Defended resolutely, commanding in the air and made some important blocks to thwart dangerous shots. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
The usual display from the Frenchman, who was so calm and collected you barely noticed him. Rinse and repeat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard