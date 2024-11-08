Burnley player ratings vs West Brom as 'commanding' defender earns 8/10 mark - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST
Burnley added another point to their tally with a battling draw with West Brom – but were left frustrated not to score once again.

The Clarets have now scored just four times in their last eight encounters after being held to a goalless draw away at The Hawthorns last night.

Scott Parker’s side were the better team, however, and created the clearer chances – and were denied a winning goal when Jaidon Anthony’s back post header was controversially ruled out by the referee.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Barely had a save to make but his distribution from the back was key in allowing Burnley to progress up the pitch. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Barely had a save to make but his distribution from the back was key in allowing Burnley to progress up the pitch. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Enjoyed his personal tussle with Josh Maja, which saw both pick up bookings. Went right to the end and looked to get forward. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Enjoyed his personal tussle with Josh Maja, which saw both pick up bookings. Went right to the end and looked to get forward. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Another astounding display. Defended resolutely, commanding in the air and made some important blocks to thwart dangerous shots. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Another astounding display. Defended resolutely, commanding in the air and made some important blocks to thwart dangerous shots. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The usual display from the Frenchman, who was so calm and collected you barely noticed him. Rinse and repeat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

The usual display from the Frenchman, who was so calm and collected you barely noticed him. Rinse and repeat. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

