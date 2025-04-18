The Clarets gave themselves it all to do when they went a goal down inside eight minutes courtesy of Mamadaou Doumbia’s header.

Scott Parker’s side could have had few complaints had they gone into the interval behind following a surprisingly sluggish first 45 minutes. But they went in level after Zian Flemming had headed them back level.

Just seconds earlier, James Trafford had produced an absolutely stunning save to tip a 30-yard piledriver onto the crossbar, in what proved to be a pivotal turning point in the game.

The visitors were much improved in the second-half and completed the comeback when Mr Reliable, Josh Brownhill, headed home his 14th goal of the campaign.

The Hornets completely lost their heads at this point, finding themselves reduced to nine men when Moussa Sissoko and Edo Kayembe were both shown second yellows.

With a two-man advantage, the away side saw out the rest of the game in a professional manner to extend their unbeaten run to an incredible 30 games.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

1 . Delight Josh Brownhill was the matchwinner, as he's so often been this season, as Burnley came from behind to beat Watford 2-1. Photo: Harry Murphy Photo Sales

2 . James Trafford - 9/10 Couldn’t keep out Doumbia’s header on the line but produced a world class save to stop Watford from making it 2-0. Made another key stop in first-half stoppage-time too. Photo: Ryan Pierse Photo Sales

3 . Connor Roberts - 6/10 Not at the races defensively in the first-half, although he received no support from Edwards. Provided the cross for Burnley’s second though. Photo: Alex Livesey Photo Sales