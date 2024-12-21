Burnley player ratings vs Watford as six 8/10s dished out following complete display - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 21st Dec 2024, 17:44 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2024, 18:17 GMT
Burnley stretched their unbeaten run to nine games with a thoroughly deserved 2-1 win against in-form Watford.

Scott Parker’s side dominated proceedings from start to finish and arguably ought to have made life more comfortable for themselves.

Goals from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill gave the Clarets a two-goal lead, before a Kwadwo Baah strike set up a nervy finish.

But the hosts held on for the three points to set up a tasty Boxing Day clash with league leaders Sheffield United.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Didn’t have a great deal to do but pulled off a big save in a big moment in the second-half. Had no chance with the Watford goal, but was crucial to playing through the press. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Didn’t have a great deal to do but pulled off a big save in a big moment in the second-half. Had no chance with the Watford goal, but was crucial to playing through the press. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Back in the side after illness and got forward well, always looking to support Anthony. Looked to pick up a knock late on.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Back in the side after illness and got forward well, always looking to support Anthony. Looked to pick up a knock late on. Photo: Gareth Copley

Make a couple of important blocks at crucial moments in the games, while his crossfield balls caused Watford problems.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Make a couple of important blocks at crucial moments in the games, while his crossfield balls caused Watford problems. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Ruled fit after being a fitness doubt and looked to suffer no ill effects. A solid and confident display.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Ruled fit after being a fitness doubt and looked to suffer no ill effects. A solid and confident display. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

