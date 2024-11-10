Burnley player ratings vs Swansea City as six 7/10s and two 5s handed out after late win - gallery

Burnley left it late to get back to winning ways with a hard-earned 1-0 victory against Swansea City.

Jay Rodriguez grabbed his first goal of the season by slotting home a stoppage-time penalty to ease Burnley’s frustrations.

It looked as though it was going to be another frustrating afternoon at the office for Scott Parker’s men, whose wait for a goal stretched past the six-hour mark.

But Jay Rod’s dramatic late spot kick ended Burnley’s four-game winless run and reduced the gap to the top two to four points ahead of the international break.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Another game where he barely had a shot to save. Beaten once by a header but thankfully Maxime Esteve was there to clear off the line.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

The former Swansea man tried to get things going, especially at the start of the second-half when his runs helped ramp up the intensity. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Produced some important blocks again and his crossfield balls always mixed up Burnley’s play. Almost broke the deadlock late on with his header.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

It was his crucial clearance off the line that stopped Swansea from scoring against the run of play in the second-half. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

