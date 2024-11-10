It looked as though it was going to be another frustrating afternoon at the office for Scott Parker’s men, whose wait for a goal stretched past the six-hour mark.
But Jay Rod’s dramatic late spot kick ended Burnley’s four-game winless run and reduced the gap to the top two to four points ahead of the international break.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Another game where he barely had a shot to save. Beaten once by a header but thankfully Maxime Esteve was there to clear off the line. Photo: David Rogers
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
The former Swansea man tried to get things going, especially at the start of the second-half when his runs helped ramp up the intensity. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Produced some important blocks again and his crossfield balls always mixed up Burnley’s play. Almost broke the deadlock late on with his header. Photo: Gary Oakley
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
It was his crucial clearance off the line that stopped Swansea from scoring against the run of play in the second-half. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
