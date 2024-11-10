Jay Rodriguez grabbed his first goal of the season by slotting home a stoppage-time penalty to ease Burnley’s frustrations.

It looked as though it was going to be another frustrating afternoon at the office for Scott Parker’s men, whose wait for a goal stretched past the six-hour mark.

But Jay Rod’s dramatic late spot kick ended Burnley’s four-game winless run and reduced the gap to the top two to four points ahead of the international break.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

James Trafford - 6/10 Another game where he barely had a shot to save. Beaten once by a header but thankfully Maxime Esteve was there to clear off the line.

Connor Roberts - 7/10 The former Swansea man tried to get things going, especially at the start of the second-half when his runs helped ramp up the intensity.

CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10 Produced some important blocks again and his crossfield balls always mixed up Burnley's play. Almost broke the deadlock late on with his header.