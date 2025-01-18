The Clarets looked to be heading for their first defeat since the start of November when referee Anthony Backhouse awarded a controversial 87th-minute spot kick. But Trafford got down to make a superb save from Wilson Isidor.

Burnley’s celebrations didn’t last for long though, as the official awarded the Black Cats another penalty deep into stoppage-time – but once again Trafford came to the Clarets’ aid with another spectacular stop from Isidor.