Burnley player ratings vs Sunderland as rare 10/10 handed out for penalty heroics - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 18th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
James Trafford pulled off two remarkable penalty saves to win Burnley a point in their promotion showdown with Sunderland.

The Clarets looked to be heading for their first defeat since the start of November when referee Anthony Backhouse awarded a controversial 87th-minute spot kick. But Trafford got down to make a superb save from Wilson Isidor.

Burnley’s celebrations didn’t last for long though, as the official awarded the Black Cats another penalty deep into stoppage-time – but once again Trafford came to the Clarets’ aid with another spectacular stop from Isidor.

The penalty heroics ensure Burnley remain unbeaten in 15 games in league and cup, moving level on points with league leaders Leeds United.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Burnley’s hero with not one, but two penalties to ensure Burnley came away with a point. Isidor was beaten in the mind games before the spot kicks were even taken.

1. James Trafford - 10/10

Burnley's hero with not one, but two penalties to ensure Burnley came away with a point. Isidor was beaten in the mind games before the spot kicks were even taken.

Up against the tricky Enzo Le Fee but coped with him pretty well. Had an early chance when he shot straight at the keeper from inside the box.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Up against the tricky Enzo Le Fee but coped with him pretty well. Had an early chance when he shot straight at the keeper from inside the box.

Produced a stunning last-ditch block to protect Burnley’s clean sheet and defended resolutely once again. So unfortunate to concede the first penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Produced a stunning last-ditch block to protect Burnley's clean sheet and defended resolutely once again. So unfortunate to concede the first penalty.

Up against the dangerous Isidor but largely dealt with him well. Commanding in the air and produced a crucial piece of defending early on when Trafford rushed off his line. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10

Up against the dangerous Isidor but largely dealt with him well. Commanding in the air and produced a crucial piece of defending early on when Trafford rushed off his line.

