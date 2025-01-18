The Clarets looked to be heading for their first defeat since the start of November when referee Anthony Backhouse awarded a controversial 87th-minute spot kick. But Trafford got down to make a superb save from Wilson Isidor.
Burnley’s celebrations didn’t last for long though, as the official awarded the Black Cats another penalty deep into stoppage-time – but once again Trafford came to the Clarets’ aid with another spectacular stop from Isidor.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 10/10
Burnley’s hero with not one, but two penalties to ensure Burnley came away with a point. Isidor was beaten in the mind games before the spot kicks were even taken. Photo: Molly Darlington
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Up against the tricky Enzo Le Fee but coped with him pretty well. Had an early chance when he shot straight at the keeper from inside the box. Photo: Molly Darlington
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
Produced a stunning last-ditch block to protect Burnley’s clean sheet and defended resolutely once again. So unfortunate to concede the first penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Molly Darlington
4. Maxime Esteve - 8/10
Up against the dangerous Isidor but largely dealt with him well. Commanding in the air and produced a crucial piece of defending early on when Trafford rushed off his line. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
