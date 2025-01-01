It was a similar story back at Turf Moor as the Clarets failed to break down a stubborn and well-organised Potters side.

In fact, it was the away side who came the closest to snatching all three points, forcing a big save out of James Trafford and crashing an effort against the crossbar.

The Clarets even had to finish the game with 10 men when second-half substitute Hannibal was inexplicably sent off for a stamp.

While Parker’s men have momentarily moved into the top two ahead of Sheffield United’s trip to Sunderland tonight, they missed the opportunity to reduce the gap to Leeds United who were held 1-1 at home to Blackburn Rovers – who the Clarets face next.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

1 . James Trafford - 7/10 Made a crucial save with two strong hands to deny Tom Cannon and made a couple of other stops to keep another clean sheet.

2 . Connor Roberts - 7/10 Defended solidly and actually had some of Burnley's best chances, especially in the second-half when he headed just wide.

3 . CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10 Rock solid as always and his crossfield balls added a different dynamic to Burnley's play, which was often too predictable.