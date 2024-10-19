Burnley player ratings vs Sheffield Wednesday as four 8/10s dished out after commanding win - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 19th Oct 2024, 17:38 BST
Burnley moved into top spot in the Championship thanks to a professional away win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Goals in either half from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill saw the Clarets leapfrog three sides and ahead of previous leaders Sunderland, who don’t play until tomorrow.

The visitors edged their noses in front during an even first-half, but the second period was a far more one-sided affair as the Clarets threatened to add to their tally.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Made two or three smart stops and commanded his area well as he kept a fourth straight clean sheet.

1. James Trafford - 7/10

Made two or three smart stops and commanded his area well as he kept a fourth straight clean sheet. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Showed no shortage of desire and fight as he helped the Clarets hold out for another clean sheet.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Showed no shortage of desire and fight as he helped the Clarets hold out for another clean sheet. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Defended well and mixed Burnley’s play up with his balls forward. It was his long pass that led to Jaidon Anthony’s opener.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10

Defended well and mixed Burnley’s play up with his balls forward. It was his long pass that led to Jaidon Anthony’s opener. Photo: Cameron Howard

Photo Sales
Had to roll his sleeves up and get stuck in a bit more than usual, but he stood up well to a physical Wednesday side.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Had to roll his sleeves up and get stuck in a bit more than usual, but he stood up well to a physical Wednesday side. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield WednesdayJosh BrownhillSunderland
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice