Goals in either half from Jaidon Anthony and Josh Brownhill saw the Clarets leapfrog three sides and ahead of previous leaders Sunderland, who don’t play until tomorrow.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 7/10
Made two or three smart stops and commanded his area well as he kept a fourth straight clean sheet. Photo: George Wood
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Showed no shortage of desire and fight as he helped the Clarets hold out for another clean sheet. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 7/10
Defended well and mixed Burnley’s play up with his balls forward. It was his long pass that led to Jaidon Anthony’s opener. Photo: Cameron Howard
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Had to roll his sleeves up and get stuck in a bit more than usual, but he stood up well to a physical Wednesday side. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
