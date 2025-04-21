Burnley player ratings vs Sheffield United as three 9/10s dished out for promotion heroes - gallery

Josh Brownhill was the inevitable hero as the Burnley skipper bagged a brace to secure the Clarets’ return to the Premier League.

All the action came in the first-half as Burnley claimed a 2-1 win over their direct rivals Sheffield United to clinch their promotion with two games remaining.

Burnley thoroughly deserved the three points, edging their noses in front during the first 45 minutes and expertly managing the remainder of the game.

Here’s how the Burnley players rated:

The players of Burnley celebrate with champagne following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

1. Job done

The players of Burnley celebrate with champagne following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England.

Made two early saves from Kieffer Moore but well beaten by Tom Cannon’s fierce drive into the roof of the net. Distributed well.

2. James Trafford - 7/10

Made two early saves from Kieffer Moore but well beaten by Tom Cannon's fierce drive into the roof of the net. Distributed well.

Up against a tricky customer in Gustavo Hamer but kept him largely quiet. Emotional at full-time celebrating another Burnley promotion.

3. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Up against a tricky customer in Gustavo Hamer but kept him largely quiet. Emotional at full-time celebrating another Burnley promotion.

One moment in particular summed up his display when, with only minutes remaining, he brought the ball out and marched up the pitch.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

One moment in particular summed up his display when, with only minutes remaining, he brought the ball out and marched up the pitch.

