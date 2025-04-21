Burnley thoroughly deserved the three points, edging their noses in front during the first 45 minutes and expertly managing the remainder of the game.
Here’s how the Burnley players rated:
1. Job done
The players of Burnley celebrate with champagne following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Livesey
2. James Trafford - 7/10
Made two early saves from Kieffer Moore but well beaten by Tom Cannon’s fierce drive into the roof of the net. Distributed well. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Up against a tricky customer in Gustavo Hamer but kept him largely quiet. Emotional at full-time celebrating another Burnley promotion. Photo: Harry Murphy
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
One moment in particular summed up his display when, with only minutes remaining, he brought the ball out and marched up the pitch. Photo: Harry Murphy
