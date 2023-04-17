News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Cause of death of much loved entertainer Paul O’Grady confirmed
14 hours ago UK leg of Orient Express scrapped due to Brexit
17 hours ago Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union reach agreement
17 hours ago Smart motorways axed: UK government scrap all new projects
18 hours ago Murray Melvin: Torchwood and A Taste of Honey star dies
19 hours ago BBC sends redundancy letters to top stars including Huw Edwards

Burnley player ratings vs Reading as Lyle Foster and Darko Churlinov fail to take their chance

Reading ensured Championship leaders Burnley couldn’t take their record-breaking points haul from underneath their noses after holding them to a goalless draw in Berkshire.

By Dan Black
Published 17th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

Manuel Benson mustered the only shot on target throughout the 90 minutes at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but was denied by Joe Lumley after getting on the end of Ameen Al-Dakhil’s ball over the top.

The Clarets finished with 75% possession, but couldn’t make it count, as the Royals held on for an important point in their fight for survival.

The result ensured the hosts had preserved their 106-point milestone, attained in 2006, for another year, though Vincent Kompany’s side are still able to match that three-figure total should they win all of their remaining fixtures.

Here are the player ratings.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany applauds the fans after the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - Reading

1. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany applauds the fans after the final whistle Photographer David Horton/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - Reading World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany applauds the fans after the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - Reading Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Three clean sheets in three Championship starts now for the Northern Ireland international. Looked assured with the ball at his feet, was largely untested, but commanded his area well to deal with high balls into the box, either from set-pieces or open play.

2. Bailey Peacock-Farrell 6.5

Three clean sheets in three Championship starts now for the Northern Ireland international. Looked assured with the ball at his feet, was largely untested, but commanded his area well to deal with high balls into the box, either from set-pieces or open play. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Integral to the way the Clarets play. The positions he picks up allows his side to break quickly in transition, while also enabling them to create an overload in midfield. Forced Tyrese Fornah into anonymity and always available to give Manuel Benson a helping hand.

3. Connor Roberts 7

Integral to the way the Clarets play. The positions he picks up allows his side to break quickly in transition, while also enabling them to create an overload in midfield. Forced Tyrese Fornah into anonymity and always available to give Manuel Benson a helping hand. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
A machine. Impenetrable when players ran at him, or tried to play through him, and mopped up everything that fell into the box. Brings a calmness to some chaotic moments, and helps the Clarets territorially when carrying the ball out from the back and breaking through the lines.

4. Jordan Beyer 7.5

A machine. Impenetrable when players ran at him, or tried to play through him, and mopped up everything that fell into the box. Brings a calmness to some chaotic moments, and helps the Clarets territorially when carrying the ball out from the back and breaking through the lines. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ReadingBurnleyRoyalsJoe Lumley