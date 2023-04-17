Burnley player ratings vs Reading as Lyle Foster and Darko Churlinov fail to take their chance

Reading ensured Championship leaders Burnley couldn’t take their record-breaking points haul from underneath their noses after holding them to a goalless draw in Berkshire.
Manuel Benson mustered the only shot on target throughout the 90 minutes at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but was denied by Joe Lumley after getting on the end of Ameen Al-Dakhil’s ball over the top.
The Clarets finished with 75% possession, but couldn’t make it count, as the Royals held on for an important point in their fight for survival.
The result ensured the hosts had preserved their 106-point milestone, attained in 2006, for another year, though Vincent Kompany’s side are still able to match that three-figure total should they win all of their remaining fixtures.
Here are the player ratings.
1. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany applauds the fans after the final whistle Photographer David Horton/CameraSport The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - Reading World Copyright © 2023 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany applauds the fans after the final whistle The EFL Sky Bet Championship - Reading v Burnley - Saturday 15th April 2023 - Select Car Leasing Stadium - Reading Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
2. Bailey Peacock-Farrell 6.5
Three clean sheets in three Championship starts now for the Northern Ireland international. Looked assured with the ball at his feet, was largely untested, but commanded his area well to deal with high balls into the box, either from set-pieces or open play. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
3. Connor Roberts 7
Integral to the way the Clarets play. The positions he picks up allows his side to break quickly in transition, while also enabling them to create an overload in midfield. Forced Tyrese Fornah into anonymity and always available to give Manuel Benson a helping hand. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton
4. Jordan Beyer 7.5
A machine. Impenetrable when players ran at him, or tried to play through him, and mopped up everything that fell into the box. Brings a calmness to some chaotic moments, and helps the Clarets territorially when carrying the ball out from the back and breaking through the lines. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton