Burnley player ratings vs QPR as one man stands out with 8/10 display despite frustrating draw - gallery

Once again they lacked cutting edge in the final third, although their overall display was actually improved from some of Burnley’s recent outings.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
A spectator for much of the game, such was Burnley’s dominance of the ball. Some of his distribution on his weaker left foot was poor though. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Connor Roberts - 8/10
Almost like a playmaker at times as he drifted into midfield. Crashed into challenges and came close twice, clipping the top of the crossbar on one occasion. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10
Didn’t have a great deal to do defensively as QPR offered little, but he worked the ball well and helped move the ball forward. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Mopped up everything with ease and helped launch attacks with his crisp passing. Commanding in the air too. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
