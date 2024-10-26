Burnley player ratings vs QPR as one man stands out with 8/10 display despite frustrating draw - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 26th Oct 2024, 17:30 BST
Burnley were left frustrated back on home turf with a costly goalless draw against lowly QPR.

Scott Parker’s side dominated the game and produced 22 attempts on the QPR goal, but were unable to find that all-important breakthrough.

Once again they lacked cutting edge in the final third, although their overall display was actually improved from some of Burnley’s recent outings.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

A spectator for much of the game, such was Burnley’s dominance of the ball. Some of his distribution on his weaker left foot was poor though.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

A spectator for much of the game, such was Burnley’s dominance of the ball. Some of his distribution on his weaker left foot was poor though. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Photo Sales
Almost like a playmaker at times as he drifted into midfield. Crashed into challenges and came close twice, clipping the top of the crossbar on one occasion.

2. Connor Roberts - 8/10

Almost like a playmaker at times as he drifted into midfield. Crashed into challenges and came close twice, clipping the top of the crossbar on one occasion. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Didn’t have a great deal to do defensively as QPR offered little, but he worked the ball well and helped move the ball forward.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

Didn’t have a great deal to do defensively as QPR offered little, but he worked the ball well and helped move the ball forward. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Mopped up everything with ease and helped launch attacks with his crisp passing. Commanding in the air too.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Mopped up everything with ease and helped launch attacks with his crisp passing. Commanding in the air too. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyQPRScott Parker
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice