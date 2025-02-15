It was an otherwise edgy and feisty derby encounter at Deepdale, as Scott Parker’s men lost further ground in the fight for automatic promotion.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. Disappointment
Scott Parker and Josh Brownhill can't hide their frustration at the full-time whistle (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey
2. James Trafford - 7/10
Put under pressure from corners, he did flap at a couple but he otherwise stood up to the pressure to keep a 11th straight clean sheet. Photo: Ryan Pierse
3. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Steady and reliable defensively, although not as adventurous going forwards as against Hull. Had a shot palmed away from danger. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10
Rock solid once again and produced one superb recovery tackle in particular to deny Milutin Osmajic. Photo: Lewis Storey
