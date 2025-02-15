Burnley player ratings vs Preston North End as two 8/10s and two 5/10s dished out after derby draw - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 16:55 BST
Burnley were held to a frustrating derby draw against Preston North End after failing to make the most of their chances in front of goal.

Lyle Foster was guilty of two glaring misses either side of half-time as the Clarets played out a 11th goalless draw of the season.

It was an otherwise edgy and feisty derby encounter at Deepdale, as Scott Parker’s men lost further ground in the fight for automatic promotion.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Scott Parker and Josh Brownhill can't hide their frustration at the full-time whistle (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

1. Disappointment

Scott Parker and Josh Brownhill can't hide their frustration at the full-time whistle (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Put under pressure from corners, he did flap at a couple but he otherwise stood up to the pressure to keep a 11th straight clean sheet.

2. James Trafford - 7/10

Put under pressure from corners, he did flap at a couple but he otherwise stood up to the pressure to keep a 11th straight clean sheet. Photo: Ryan Pierse

Photo Sales
Steady and reliable defensively, although not as adventurous going forwards as against Hull. Had a shot palmed away from danger.

3. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Steady and reliable defensively, although not as adventurous going forwards as against Hull. Had a shot palmed away from danger. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Rock solid once again and produced one superb recovery tackle in particular to deny Milutin Osmajic.

4. CJ Egan-Riley - 8/10

Rock solid once again and produced one superb recovery tackle in particular to deny Milutin Osmajic. Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleyPreston North EndDeepdaleScott Parker
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice