Burnley player ratings vs Plymouth Argyle as three men handed 9/10s in five-star showing - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Five-star Burnley routed bottom side Plymouth Argyle last night to keep up the pressure at the top of the Championship table.

Braces from Zian Flemming and Josh Laurent and a first goal of the season for Josh Cullen saw the Clarets thrash Miron Muslic’s side 5-0 at Home Park last night.

It sees Scott Parker’s men, who are now unbeaten in 16 games in league and cup, return to third in the table and just two points adrift of Sheffield United in second.

Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:

Grateful for a quiet night to give that crying hammy a rest. No saves to make but distributed well out from the back.

1. James Trafford - 6/10

Grateful for a quiet night to give that crying hammy a rest. No saves to make but distributed well out from the back. Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Given the freedom to attack and support Jaidon Anthony down the right and picked out Josh Laurent for Burnley’s third.

2. Connor Roberts - 7/10

Given the freedom to attack and support Jaidon Anthony down the right and picked out Josh Laurent for Burnley’s third. Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Rescued by his teammates for a rare mistake on the ball early on, but otherwise barely had any defending to do.

3. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10

Rescued by his teammates for a rare mistake on the ball early on, but otherwise barely had any defending to do. Photo: Molly Darlington

Photo Sales
Tidied up defensively after a rare Egan-Riley mistake and made a late block to maintain Burnley’s clean sheet.

4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10

Tidied up defensively after a rare Egan-Riley mistake and made a late block to maintain Burnley’s clean sheet. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BurnleySheffield United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice