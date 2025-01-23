It sees Scott Parker’s men, who are now unbeaten in 16 games in league and cup, return to third in the table and just two points adrift of Sheffield United in second.
Here’s how Burnley’s players rated:
1. James Trafford - 6/10
Grateful for a quiet night to give that crying hammy a rest. No saves to make but distributed well out from the back. Photo: Dan Mullan
2. Connor Roberts - 7/10
Given the freedom to attack and support Jaidon Anthony down the right and picked out Josh Laurent for Burnley’s third. Photo: Molly Darlington
3. CJ Egan-Riley - 6/10
Rescued by his teammates for a rare mistake on the ball early on, but otherwise barely had any defending to do. Photo: Molly Darlington
4. Maxime Esteve - 7/10
Tidied up defensively after a rare Egan-Riley mistake and made a late block to maintain Burnley’s clean sheet. Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
